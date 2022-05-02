Nashville notes: Luke Bryan presale tickets, Vince Gill residency, and more

Presale tickets for Luke Bryan‘s 2022 Farm Tour are available now.

To celebrate the Ryman Auditorium’s 130th anniversary, Vince Gill will perform a four-night residency from August 4 to August 7. The Voice season 21 runner-up Wendy Moten will open for him. Tickets go on sale May 6 at 11 a.m. ET.

Lanco has released “Low Class Lovers,” the lead single off the group’s upcoming album.

Brittney Spencer will sing the National Anthem at the 2022 Kentucky Derby on May 7. It will be broadcast on NBC just after 5 p.m. ET.

