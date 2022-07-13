Nashville notes: Maren Morris + Amanda Shires, Martina McBride and more

Maren Morris joins her Highwomen bandmate Amanda Shires for Amanda’s latest release, “Empty Cups.” The duet comes off of Amanda’s next album, Take it Like a Man.

During a songwriter round at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum featuring Martina McBride this week, the Hall announced that it will extend its Martina-based exhibit until July 2023. The exhibit chronicles her journey to fame and tells the stories of some of her biggest songs.

Tyler Rich is going out on tour this fall. The singer just announced his Think We’re In Love Tour, which kicks off in late September.

