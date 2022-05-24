Nashville notes: Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley & more

Maren Morris‘ hit collaboration with Zedd, “The Middle,” is now certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA.

﻿Dierks Bentley will perform at the first BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana festival, taking place September 16-18 in Redondo Beach, California. Dierks will headline the Saturday night show on September 17. Tickets are on sale now.

Parmalee has unveiled the music video for their top five radio hit “Take My Name.”

Carrie Underwood has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the final show of her Las Vegas residency, Reflection.

