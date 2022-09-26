Nashville notes: Martina McBride announces Christmas shows, Morgan Wade’s headlining tour & more

Martina McBride has announced dates for her 12th annual The Joy of Christmas Tour, kicking off on November 26 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and concluding on December 18 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Morgan Wade has announced her headlining 2023 No Signs of Slowing Down Tour, beginning on February 24 in Louisville, Kentucky, and concluding on April 16 in Richmond, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

In support of the release of his memoir, God, Family, Country, Craig Morgan will appear on Fox & Friends Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET.

LoCash and Runaway June will perform at the second annual Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Benefit Gala at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on October 23, benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

