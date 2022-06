In case you missed it, Miranda Lambert made a stop on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night to perform her new song, “Actin’ Up.”

Hank Williams Jr. has released a new song called “Fireman Ring the Bell.” The track comes off his forthcoming album, Rich White Honky Tonk Blues, which will be out in full next Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.