Nashville notes: New songs from Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block + more

Parker McCollum has a new song out, called “Handle On You.”

Priscilla Block returned on Friday with a new song called “Off The Deep End.” She recently extended her Welcome to the Block Party tour, including some dates as a supporting act for Jon Pardi.

Dylan Scott’s sophomore album, Livin’ My Best Life, is out now. He’ll celebrate with an album release party at Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge bar in downtown Nashville on Monday night.

Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Jelly Roll and more have all signed on to play in the Folds of Honor Celebrity Golf Tournament at The Governors Club Tennessee on August 29. The event will benefit the families of fallen and injured military service members.

Craig Morgan returns Friday with a new song, “How You Make a Man.” The song comes off the track list of his upcoming God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) project, due out in full on November 11.

