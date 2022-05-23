Nashville notes: Parker McCollum, Jimmie Allen & more

Parker McCollum‘s “Pretty Heart” has been certified two times Platinum by the RIAA and “To Be Loved By You” is certified Gold. Parker was surprised with plaques commemorating the achievements at his sold-out show at Ascend Amiptheatre in Nashville on Saturday.

Jimmie Allen and Walker Hayes are appearing at the K-LOVE Fan Awards this week. Jimmie will present at the ceremony, while Walker performs with Christian singer Riley Clemmons. The show will film in Nashville on Friday and air on TBN on June 3.

The War and Treaty have signed a record deal with UMG Nashville. The husband-and-wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter performed with Dierks Bentley at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.