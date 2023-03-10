Nashville notes: Reba’s final leg of tour + Jo Dee Messina’s greatest hits on vinyl

Reba McEntire kicked off the final leg of her Reba: Live In Concert tour March 9 with a sold-out show in Jacksonville. The 14-city trek will wrap up on April 15 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. Go to Reba’s website for tickets and the full list of dates.

Thompson Square has released a summery new song, “Without You.” Written by Tim Nichols, Anthony Olympia and Brent Rupard, the feel-good track will be the duo’s new radio single and will hit country airwaves on May 1. “When picking songs for an album, it’s always hard because you want to release the best possible music for your fans. Sometimes a song comes along that fits so perfectly you know right away that you have to record it – ‘Without You’ is one of those songs,” Thompson Square’s Keifer Thompson says of the track.

Jo Dee Messina‘s music is available on vinyl for the very first time. Out today, Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina is a compilation of the singer’s greatest hits and is pressed on a colorful limited edition 180-gram clear vinyl. Of this release, Jo Dee says, “It’s amazing to look at this list of songs and be able to capture those moments in time. To actually be able to hold my music on vinyl is such a gift!” Hits on the LP include “Bye-Bye,” “I’m Alright” and the title track. Fans can purchase the vinyl at Jo Dee’s online store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.