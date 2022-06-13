Nashville notes: Russell Dickerson, 4th of July broadcast & more

Russell Dickerson‘s hit “She Likes It” featuring Jake Scott has been certified Gold by the RIAA. He was presented with a plaque backstage at his set at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.

CMT will broadcast Nashville’s Fourth of July event, Let Freedom Sing!, headlined by Old Dominion. The broadcast is part of the network’s “Red, White & Blue Weekend,” airing at 10 p.m. ET.

Nicolle Galyon has unveiled the video for “winner,” the first single off her debut album, firstborn. The video was filmed in her hometown of Sterling, Kansas.

