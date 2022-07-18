Nashville notes: Sam Hunt, Keith Urban & Breland

Sam Hunt has released the video for his new single, “Water Under the Bridge.”

Breland joined Keith Urban onstage during his show in Cincinnati, Ohio, to perform “Out the Cage” together live for the first time. The singers co-wrote the track that appears on Keith’s album The Speed of Now Part 1. Watch the video here.

Old Crowe Medicine Show has announced their 15th annual New Year’s Eve show at the Ryman Auditorium on December 31. Presale tickets for members of their fan club are available Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales beginning Friday.

