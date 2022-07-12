Nashville notes: Stagecoach Festival, Girls Just Wanna Weekend & more

Maren Morris has teamed up with Amanda Shires on the latter singer’s new song, “Empty Cups.”

Brandi Carlile has unveiled the lineup for the 2023 Girls Just Wanna Weekend, which features Maren Morris, Wynonna Judd, Brittney Spencer, hit songwriter Natalie Hemby and more. Tickets go on sale to the public July 15 at 2 p.m. ET.

Stagecoach Festival 2023 will take place April 28-30 in Indio, California. Advance passes are available for 24 hours beginning July 15 at 1 p.m. ET. The date for the general sale for the public will be later this year.

Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Black Pumas, Larkin Poe and Particle Kid has added three new dates across California from October 14-16. Tickets for the general public go on sale July 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

