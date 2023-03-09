Nashville notes: The Opry’s Luke Combs giveaway + Brett Young’s dad’s new book

The Grand Ole Opry is giving fans a chance to win a trip to Nashville to attend Luke Combs‘ concert, and meet the country superstar and Opry member in person. Winners will also get an autographed copy of his album Gettin’ Old, a two-night stay at The Gaylord Opryland Resort and $2,000 for travel expenses. For contest details and to enter, visit the sweepstakes page.

Brett Young‘s father, Brad Young, has released a religious book titled Pictures: A Simplified Way of Knowing God and Understanding the Bible. In a promotional Instagram post, Brett writes, “For as long as I can remember, my dad has wanted to write this book. In my opinion, drawing clear pictures in a way that helps people understand the Bible is what he’s always been the best at.” The book is available now on Amazon.

Rising country duo The War and Treaty will drop their new album, Lover’s Game, Friday, March 10. To celebrate the release, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter will perform the title track on NBC’s Today show.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.