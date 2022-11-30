Nashville notes: Tim McGraw covers Merle Haggard, Tanya Tucker stars in ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’ + more

Tim McGraw recently shared a live cover of Merle Haggard’s holiday classic, “If We Make it Through December,” on his social media.

Tanya Tucker stars in the upcoming Paramount Network holiday film A Nashville Country Christmas. The trailer is available to watch now.

Scotty McCreery returns to the road Wednesday after several weeks of paternity leave; he posted a bittersweet shot of himself saying goodbye to his newborn son, Avery, at the airport. He is headlining the National Finals Rodeo’s Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Street in Las Vegas.

