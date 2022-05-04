Nashville notes: Walker Hayes, Chris Janson and more

In case you missed it, Walker Hayes was on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Wednesday morning, talking about his new book, Glad You’re Here, which he co-wrote with Craig Allen Cooper.

Chris Janson is planning a night-long takeover of the Circle Network this Saturday. The programming includes the premiere of Chris’ first-ever documentary, My Journey: Chris Janson, which airs on the network at 8 p.m. ET.

Craig Morgan, The War and Treaty and Trace Adkins are all on the bill for the Grand Ole Opry’s upcoming Salute the Troops show honoring the U.S. military and veterans. The event is set for May 24; tickets are available now.

Josh Turner is headlining the annual July 4 Patriot Festival Concert in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Beginning at 8 p.m., it’s a free concert, with a fireworks show to follow.

