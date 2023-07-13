Nashville notes: Zac Brown Band’s giveaway + Ben Burgess’ “Son of a Fireman”

Zac Brown Band is giving away a flyaway experience to one lucky fan and their guest to watch them live at Fenway Park in Boston on August 19. The winner will win a flyaway, hotel accommodations, two tickets and VIP Uncaged Lounge passes to the concert. Enter the contest now.

Ben Burgess has dropped his autobiographical new song, “Son of a Fireman.” “This one is a personal one, real close to my heart and i am excited to share it wit y’all,” says Ben.

Emily Ann Roberts is slated to release her debut album, Can’t Hide Country, on September 22. Presave the record now.

