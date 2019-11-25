Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and others helped raise more than $250,000 for Home Street Home Ministries at the 2019 Miracle on 4th event in Nashville. Thomas served as host and FGL performed, with proceeds going to the organization that aids individuals who are homeless.

Morgan Wallen has turned his cover of Jason Isbell's "Cover Me Up" into a short film. The eight-minute video features veterans who are struggling with PTSD, following the story of one young man and the issues he faces returning home from war.

Joe Diffie has released a limited-edition vinyl LP featuring 11 signature songs from his three-decade career, along with new single "Pride & Joy." The vinyl album includes hits such as "Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox (If I Die)," "John Deere Green" and more.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.