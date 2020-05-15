Nasty Weather Halts COVID Testing at South Florida Drive-thru Sites

The windy rainy weather from a disturbance off the South Florida coast has prompted emergency management officials to close 14 state-run COVID-19 test sites on Friday and reopen them Monday.

The low-pressure weather system is forecast to produce wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, lightning and thunderstorms with heavy rain.

There remains a high chance of a tropical or subtropical storm forming near the northwestern Bahamas during the next day or two. Here are the latest Key Messages on the system. For more details visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/9vktPh0IfN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 15, 2020

State officials said they will close 10 drive-thru testing sites and four walk-up locations in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Brevard counties, including the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Two drive-up sites in Broward County, CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and the War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, will close along with two walk-up sites, Mitchell Moore Park and the Urban League.

The closures come as Florida was testing 16,000 to 24,000 persons a day, according to state estimates.

Florida’s percentage of new positive tests has ranged from 2% to 5% over the past two weeks.