Natalie Portman Returns to Marvel’s “Thor” Series

Natalie Portman is coming back to Marvel, and to “Thor.”

The 38-year-old actress, who played Thor’s love interest, Jane Foster, in the first two installments of the series, will take up the mantle of Lady Thor this time around.

The announcement came at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Saturday.

Onstage for the announcement were Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, and director Taika Waititi.

Waititi told the Comic-Con audience that while they were shooting “Thor: Ragnarok,” he read from Jason Aaron’s “Mighty Thor” comic series. It depicts Jane as a female Thor.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

“So, there’s only one person who can do that,” Waititi added, referring to Portman.

The actress took the stage and was handed a replica Mjolnir hammer. She said, “This feels pretty good. I’ve always had a little hammer envy.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is set to hit theaters in November 2021.