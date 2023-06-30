Nate Smith previews a typical day on the road with Thomas Rhett

ABC

Have you ever wondered what touring with Thomas Rhett is like?

Well, Nate Smith, who’s Thomas’ opening act on his Home Team Tour 23, chatted with ABC Audio recently and previewed their typical day before showtime.

“TR is golfing every day, so he’s off golfing in the mornings. I’m not sure if Cole [Swindell]’s been going out with him or not, but we usually wake up and we have breakfast and we just start our day like normal,” shares Nate. “And then I’m doing different interviews and stuff like that, and pretty soon, I’ll be writing as well.”

“Our load-in is at 12 and then soundcheck. We usually take the stage around 3, so we do a little bit of lunch as well,” he continues. “After soundcheck, it’s kind of like we’re prepping for the show, so we’re going and getting showered and ready to rock and roll.”

“It’s pretty normal for the most part. The food’s amazing, and the crew’s been really good to us,” adds the “Whiskey On You” singer.

The Home Team Tour 23 continues all summer before its final two shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 29 and September 30.

