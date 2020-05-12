National Hurricane center is monitoring area of low pressure near the Bahamas

The National Hurricane Center says it is currently monitoring an area of low pressure that is developing near the Bahamas.

According to the report, conditions are right for the area to develop some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday.



Forecasters say it has a 50% chance of development over the next five days, however, they do not believe the area will be a threat to the US.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend to the northeast of the Bahamas. Environmental

If the area does develop, it will be before the official start of Hurricane Season which begins on June 1st.

