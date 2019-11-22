Navy Veteran’s body found in apartment 3-years after his death

The body of a Navy Veteran was discovered in an apartment almost 3-years after he initially died.

The discovery was made earlier this week by staff of the DeSoto Town Center Apartments in DeSoto, Texas.

According to the report, the staff at the apartment complex decided to conduct a check on apartments that had not been using water for an extended period of time, and that’s when they found 51-year-old Ronald Wayne White deceased on the kitchen floor of his apartment.

A Dallas County medical examiner later determined that White had been deceased for at least three years when his body was found.

Staff at the apartment complex say that they were unaware that anything was wrong because White was a month-to-month renter and the payments were automatically being taken out of his bank account.

White’s mother Doris Stevens, told reporters that her son was working for a defense contractor and that the job took him all over the world but that she would hear from him once or twice a month. Stevens says she began to worry when she stopped receiving his phone calls and couldn’t contact him herself. The mother says she got no response when she called him, his last known address was invalid and when she contacted the police, she was told that because he was an adult who is known to travel a lot, they could not pursue it as a missing person case.

Stevens says she also looked into hiring a private investigator but did not have the money for it.

“When the medical examiner told me three years, my knees gave away. Three years? And that’s what I can’t get past in my brain. I can’t get past three years,” Stevens told reporters at WFAA. “My biggest question is, how in the world could my son have been dead in that apartment and nobody knows anything?”

While there has been no word on White’s cause of death, authorities did report that there was no indication of foul play and that they found several medications indicating that White had diabetes.