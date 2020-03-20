NBC News tech dies after contracting the coronavirus

NBC News in New York has announced that one of their long time technicians has died after falling ill with the coronavirus.

According to the report, Larry Edgeworth who worked at the company for 25 years as a traveling audio technician passed away on Thursday.

Chairman Andy Lack told reporters that Edgeworth had underlying medical conditions that made him particularly susceptible to the virus.

Savannah Guthrie of the Today Show mourned Edgeworth with a touching post on Instagram after spending two months traveling with him:

Lack reminded employees that Edgeworth’s death was a reminder to all of them to take care of themselves.