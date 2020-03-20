NBC News tech dies after contracting the coronavirus

NBC News in New York has announced that one of their long time technicians has died after falling ill with the coronavirus.
According to the report, Larry Edgeworth who worked at the company for 25 years as a traveling audio technician passed away on Thursday.
Chairman Andy Lack told reporters that Edgeworth had underlying medical conditions that made him particularly susceptible to the virus.
Savannah Guthrie of the Today Show mourned Edgeworth with a touching post on Instagram after spending two months traveling with him:
My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19. I adored Larry. We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving. All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were – he was always a joy. He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him. Larry, dear, I will miss you. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family.
Lack reminded employees that Edgeworth’s death was a reminder to all of them to take care of themselves.