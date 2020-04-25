NCAA moves toward allowing athletes to be paid sponsors

Should college athletes be paid?

A controversial question that has been long talked about.

The NCAA rules strictly prohibit athletes from profiting in any way from their sports.

Now, the NCAA is finally moving closer to allowing Division I college athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals they can strike on their own.

Recommendations that would permit athletes to earn money for their names, images and likeness are being reviewed this week.

The decision is set to be announced as soon as next week.

California recently became the first state to pass a law clearing the way for athlete compensation, which has prompted the NCAA to take a fresh look at its regulations.