Nelly teaming up with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown & more for ‘CMT Crossroads’ episode

Nelly is calling on a few of his country friends for an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads.

The Grammy-winning rapper is teaming up with frequent collaborators Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland for CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends, which premieres on September 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

Nelly is making history as the first hip-hop artist to headline the long-running series that pairs a country act with an artist from another genre as they perform one another’s songs. The show will also mark Kane, Blanco and Breland’s CMT Crossroads debut.

All three acts are featured on the rapper’s upcoming country-influenced album, Heartland, which features FGL on “Lil Bit,” Kane on “Grits & Glamour,” and both Blanco and Breland on “High Horse.”

Nelly and FGL have been longtime collaborators, beginning with a remix of FGL’s “Cruise” that peaked inside the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013. They’re currently climbing their way up the charts with “Lil Bit,” which is at #3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and in the top 20 of the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Airplay chart.

Heartland is due out on August 27.

