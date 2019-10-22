Netflix cracks down on password-sharing

Netflix and chill may not be the same after the streaming service announced plans to crack down on password sharing during its annual, quarterly earnings call last week.

The jig is up in regards to the unofficial Netflix sharing plan, which includes giving your password to friends and family for free.

Netflix product chief Greg Peters noted that the company is aware of users sharing their account information to save money, but did not disclose an estimate of how many users do so.

“We’ll continue to look at the situation, and we’ll see those consumer-friendly ways to push on the edge of that,” said Peters.

The company also said it is looking into limiting IP addresses, which could become a problem for families who do not live in the same household.

Netflix currently limits the number of devices that can stream from one account, and users can share accounts to some extent.

However, Netflix users are also limited to one household because of the requirement of setting up individual profiles.

Aside from the monitoring scandal, the company also announced its recent success.

Netflix said it added 6.77 million paid subscribers in the September quarter crediting hit shows like “Stranger Things” and “13 Reasons Why.”

No immediate changes are expected to come to the popular streaming service, according to Peters.

“Netflix is monitoring the shared-activity,” said Peters. “But has no big plans at this point in time in terms of doing something different there.”