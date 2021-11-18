“Never Say Never”: Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson chart a tumultuous love story in their new duet

Warner Music Nashville

Cole Swindell taps Lainey Wilson for a fiery new duet, “Never Say Never,” which chronicles the kind of love story that keeps you coming back for more. Cole wrote the song in 2018 alongside mainstay Nashville songwriters Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill.

“I am so excited to release ‘Never Say Never,’” Cole explains. “…I have been a fan of Lainey Wilson’s for a while now and what she brings to this song is everything it needed. So glad it’s finally out!”

Lainey’s just as excited as Cole is to share the song with fans, especially on the heels of her first-ever number-one song, “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

“It makes the journey that much more special that I get to share it with a friend this time around — I’m looking forward to playing it for y’all and I’m sure Cole is too!” Lainey adds.

Cole’s on a winning streak at country radio, too. Prior to releasing “Never Say Never,” he had two back-to-back chart-toppers with 2018’s “Love You Too Late” and 2020’s “Single Saturday Night.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.