New and Updated Laws Targeting Text-and-Drive, Hazing and Sex Dolls Take Effect Oct. 1

Laws to protect police dogs and horses, and crack down on hazing and child-like sex dolls, are among several others set to take effect this week.

In addition, Florida’s ban on texting while driving will be expanded to prohibit motorists from using all handheld wireless devices while driving through designated school crossings, school zones and work zones.

“You can’t have the phone in your hand at all,” says Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Derrick Rahming. He adds, “The only thing you can do is talk on a hands-free device. If you are holding a phone or any kind of device, you will be stopped, and you will be issued a warning.”

Begging January 1, officers will issue tickets rather than warnings for those who break the new texting-and-driving law.

In addition to the change to the handheld-device law, 27 other new state laws will go into effect on Tuesday. They include:

HAZING: This law (SB 1080) targets people who plan acts of hazing or solicit others to engage in hazing. Situations which result in a permanent injury will become a third-degree felony. The legislation also provides immunity to those who call 911 or campus security to request medical assistance in hazing incidents.

POLICE DOGS AND HORSES: The measure (SB 96) now makes it a second-degree rather than third-degree felony for anyone who kills or causes great bodily harm to police, fire or search-and-rescue dogs or police horses. The potential prison time also increases from five years to 15 years.

CHILD-LIKE SEX DOLLS: The new law (SB 160) makes it a first-degree misdemeanor to sell, give away or show child-like sex dolls. Additional violations will result in a third-degree felony charge.

VETERANS’ COURTS: The law (SB 910) drops a requirement that military veterans be honorably discharged in order to become eligible for participation in veterans’ courts. Additionally, it expands overall eligibility to current or former U.S. defense contractors, as well as to military members of allied countries. Veterans’ courts provide treatment interventions to military veterans and active-duty service members who have been charged with criminal offenses and are suffering from military-related injuries such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury or a substance-abuse disorder.