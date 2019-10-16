New bill would allow Florida students to take days off for mental health reasons

A newly introduced bill would allow students to take time off from school for mental health reasons.

House Bill 315, introduced by Representative Susan Valdes, would give individual school districts across the state the flexibility to include mental health as a reason for an excused absence.

Under the bill, students would be able to use one mental health day off per semester.

The bill is reportedly part of efforts to combat suicide anxiety, and depression amongst teenagers.

Lawmakers who oppose the bill have argued it would lead to students using mental health issues as an excuse to miss school.