New bill would require FL couples to read marriage guide before wedding

New proposed legislation would require Florida couples to read a marriage guide before tying the knot.

Republican Senator Dennis Baxley, of District 12 filed the proposed S.B. 682 legislation on Oct. 28 in an effort “to combat the rising cost of divorce to Florida’s citizens.”

The bill would create a Marriage Education Committee within the Department of Children and Families.

The committee would then publish the ‘Florida Guide to a Healthy Marriage,’ a book covering marriage topics such as communication skills, parenting, conflict management, financial issues, and domestic violence.

Under the bill, couples would have to sign an affidavit under oath, saying they’ve read it.

“The facts are mounting, and the high cost of divorce impacting Florida’s Families in human and public costs must be addressed,” Sen. Baxley said in a statement. “This marriage handbook can help Florida Families build healthy families, giving them a guide to building a strong foundation.”

The ‘Florida Guide to a Healthy Marriage’ would fall under the current ‘Florida Family Law Handbook.’ State law requires couples to read that handbook or other marriage-related information before receiving a marriage license.

The Marriage Education Committee would consist of six marriage education and family advocates.

Furthermore, the ‘Florida Guide to a Healthy Marriage’ would be paid for through funding from private sources, not taxpayer money.

The funds would cover the costs of creating the book, as well as printing and distributing copies.

If passed by the Florida Legislature, the law would go into effect on July 1, 2020.