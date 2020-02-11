New Country 103.1 Corona® Lime Light Karaoke Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Eligibility: The New Country 103.1 WIRK- Corona® Lime Light Karaoke Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to individuals who are 21 years or older and residents of South Florida and who reside within 150 miles of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach’s studio located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, to be eligible to win. No purchase necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach, LLC and its radio station New Country 103.1 WIRK, (the “Sponsor”), Crown Imports, LLC (“Promotional Participant”), Pirate’s Well Restaurant & Bar, Renegades Country Bar & Grill, (“Participating Venues”) Hubbard Radio, LLC, or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Sweepstakes (collectively with Sponsor, Promotional Participant and Participating Venues, the “Released Parties”) and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes will run from 7:00 PM Eastern Time (“ET”) on February 28, 2020 until 10:00 PM on March 3, 2020 only (the “Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Period will consist of two (2) separate events, which will occur at the following locations, on the following dates and times (each, an “Event”):

February 28, 2020 from 6:00 PM ET until 8:00 PM ET at Pirate’s Well Restaurant & Bar located at 12041 Southern Blvd, Loxahatchee, FL.

March 3, 2020 from 8:00 PM ET until 10:00 PM ET at Renegades Country Bar & Grill located at 600 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL.

How to Enter: To enter, eligible participants must come to an Event during the times listed above for the specific Event, and sign up to go up to the stage in the order they arrive, and sing a song. Sign-ups are on a first come, first served basis (each, a “Singer”). Odds of being chosen to sing depend on the number of eligible Entrants at each Event and the time of their arrival. Each Singer can choose one (1) song from the specific location’s karaoke list to perform/sing. At the end of each Event, Sponsor will determine the winning singer based on which singer received the most audience applause, subject to the karaoke DJ’s sole discretion. In the event of a tie, each tying Singer will be placed into a random drawing, and the Sponsor will randomly select the winner from among all tying Singers.

Prizes and Approximate Retail Values (“ARVs”) – Two (2) Grand Prizes (one (1) Grand Prize winner from each Event) – Two (2) lawn tickets to the 2020 Rib Round Up on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre. ARV: $60.00 each. Tickets are subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions as printed on the tickets. Sponsor is not responsible for any cancelled or postponed band, concert or event. Transportation and parking are not part of the prize.

The Grand Prize winner and guest must be at least 21 years of age or older. Prizes are not substitutable, not redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Sponsor may substitute a prize for one of equal or greater value for any reason. Winners are solely responsible for all local, state and federal taxes that may apply. Tickets may not be sold on Craigslist, eBay or similar third party website. The winner must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 1 of these Official Rules. Winner is responsible for paying all applicable income taxes associated with accepting their Prize.

Claiming the Prizes: Upon winner verification, as a condition of being named an official winner, each potential Grand Prize winner must claim his/her prize in person at Will Call at the 2020 Rib Round Up on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre.

Participation Conditions/Release/Consent to use Likeness: By participating, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) release and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including, but not limited to, negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including, but not limited to, invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s participation in this Sweepstakes, and acceptance or use or misuse of prize; (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, use or misuse of prize; and (d) allow Sponsor’s use for promotional purposes of his/her likeness, voice and/or address (city/state) without any additional compensation.

General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction or if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the participation process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties as set forth above are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited, to malfunctions, interruptions or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the participation process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of phone calls; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize.

Privacy Policies and Data Collection: Information provided by you for this Sweepstakes on the entry form is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: http://corporate.hubbardradio.com/privacy-policy/. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor has the right to contact the entrant by phone, direct message, or email accounts provided on the entry form to administer and fulfill this Sweepstakes.

Disputes/Governing Law: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court of Florida; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ or legal fees; and (3) unless otherwise prohibited, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of State of Florida, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Florida.

Official Rules/Winner’s List: For a copy of these Official Rules, see the Website until April 5, 2020. For the names of the winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Corona® Lime Light Karaoke Winners, c/o New Country 103.1 WIRK, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, to be postmarked by March 6, 2020 and received by March 12, 2020.