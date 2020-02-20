New Country 103.1 Rib Round Up Social Media Contest

Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Eligibility: The WIRK New Country 103.1 WIRK– Rib Round Up Social Media Contest (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to individuals who are 18 years or older and residents of South Florida and who reside within 150 miles of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach’s studio located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, to be eligible to win. No purchase necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach, LLC and its radio station New Country 103.1 WIRK, (the “Sponsor”), Live Nation (“Promotional Participant”), Hubbard Radio, LLC, or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Sweepstakes (collectively with Sponsor and Promotional Participant, the “Released Parties”) and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes will run beginning at 12:00 PM Eastern Time (“ET”) (noon) on February 20, 2020, and ending at 11:59:59 PM ET on March 1, 2020 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

How to Enter: To enter, during the Sweepstakes Period, visit the WIRK New Country 103.1 page on Instagram (the “Page”). Once on the Page, find the Sweepstakes post and perform the following three (3) tasks to receive one (1) entry into the random drawing: (1) like the Post; (2) follow the Page @wirknewcountry1031; (3) comment on the Post. Limit one (1) entry per person/email address. All entries must be received by 11:59:59 PM ET on March 1, 2020 to be entered into random drawing.

This Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Instagram. By entering, you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Instagram.

PLEASE NOTE: Entrants must adjust their Instagram account settings to allow for receipt of messages from Sponsor. For this purpose, entrants will have to set their Instagram account settings to ‘Public’, and take any further necessary steps to ensure receipt of any communication from Sponsor. It is solely entrant’s burden to take any steps necessary to adjust their Instagram account settings so that messages can be sent by Sponsor. An Entrant’s non-receipt of a message from Sponsor for any reason, including for failure on behalf of entrant to adjust Instagram account settings, shall be entrants, and not Sponsor’s fault. Similarly, Sponsor shall not be held liable if they are not able to view an entrant’s entry for any reason, including the failure on behalf of entrant to adjust their Instagram account settings accordingly. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor has the right to contact the entrant by direct Message via entrant’s Instagram or email accounts provided upon registrations to administer and fulfill this Sweepstakes.

Grand Prize Random Drawing & Winner Notification: Then, on or about March 2, 2020, Sponsor will randomly select one (1) Grand Prize winner from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of being the Grand Prize winner depend on the number of eligible entries that are received during the Sweepstakes Period. Grand Prize winners will be notified by direct message on March 2, 2020. Sponsor will make up to two (2) attempts to reach the potential Grand Prize winner. In the event Sponsor is unable to reach the potential Grand Prize winner after two (2) attempts, he/she forfeits his/her right to the Grand Prize, and an alternate will be selected from among all remaining eligible entries, time permitting. Sponsor is not responsible for direct messages that go unread or are not received for any reason.

Prize and Approximate Retail Value (“ARVs”) – One (1) Grand Prize – Two (2) pit passes and two (2) meet and greet passes for all Rib Round Up acts on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre. ARV: $250.00. Sponsor is not responsible for any act/band that does not show up at the Rib Round Up event. Winner and guest must be at least 18 years of age or older in order to use the backstage and meet and greet passes. Passes are subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions as printed on the passes. Sponsor is not responsible for any cancelled or postponed band, concert or event.

The Grand Prize winner and guest must be at least 18 years of age or older. Prizes are not substitutable, not redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Sponsor may substitute a prize for one of equal or greater value for any reason. Winners are solely responsible for all local, state and federal taxes that may apply. Tickets may not be sold on Craigslist, eBay or similar third party website. The winner must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 1 of these Official Rules. Winner is responsible for paying all applicable income taxes associated with accepting their Prize.

Claiming the Prize: Upon winner verification, as a condition of being named an official winner, the potential Grand Prize winner must claim his/her prize in person at WIRK New Country 103.1 Studio located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) within three (3) business days of the day he or she wins to verify that he/she is the qualified winner and may be required to sign a Publicity and Liability Release (“Release”) upon (and as a condition of) picking up the Prize. Failure to comply with this deadline shall be deemed to be the winner’s forfeiture of his or her right to claim the Prize. The winner must prove he or she is a qualified winner by presenting acceptable identification ( g. , state driver’s license; state issued identification card; valid passport with address verification; or birth certificate with social security card and photo identification and address verification).

Participation Conditions/Release/Consent to use Likeness: By participating, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) release and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including, but not limited to, negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including, but not limited to, invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s participation in this Sweepstakes, and acceptance or use or misuse of prize; (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, use or misuse of prize; and (d) allow Sponsor’s use for promotional purposes of his/her likeness, voice and/or address (city/state) without any additional compensation.

General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction or if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the participation process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties as set forth above are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited, to malfunctions, interruptions or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the participation process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of phone calls; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize.

Privacy Policies and Data Collection: Information provided by you for this Sweepstakes on the entry form is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: http://corporate.hubbardradio.com/privacy-policy/. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor has the right to contact the entrant by phone, direct message, or email accounts provided on the entry form to administer and fulfill this Sweepstakes.

Disputes/Governing Law: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court of Florida; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ or legal fees; and (3) unless otherwise prohibited, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of State of Florida, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Florida.

Official Rules/Winner’s List: For a copy of these Official Rules, see the Website until April 1, 2020. For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Rib Round Up Tickets Social Media Contest Winner, c/o WIRK New Country 103.1, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, to be postmarked by March 1, 2020 and received by March 6, 2020.