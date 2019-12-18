New Credit Card Threat at the Gas Pumps

Ahead of the busy holiday travel period, Visa is warning of a new kind of attack on your personal credit card information at the gas pump and it’s undetectable.

This is unlike ‘skimming’ in which a customer can often detect an illegal card reader on the pumps; this new method is not obvious to a customer.

The company warned that an elite hacking group known as FIN8 is gaining access to the gas stations point of sales network through phishing scams; in one incident they sent a malicious link to an employee.

Once inside the network, the hackers then remotely obtain credit card information from the pumps.

The safest way to protect yourself is to pay inside with cash.

Next, if your card has a chip in it, use that method to pay instead of swiping the magnetic stripe as data sent by the chip is generally encrypted so the hacker’s software can’t steal your info.