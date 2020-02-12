New dad Brett Young plans a Valentine's Day full of "romance and surprises" for wife Taylor

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIf you haven't made plans for Valentine's Day yet, you've only got a couple days left, since February 14 is Friday.

A thoughtful guy like Brett Young, however, already has a clear vision for how he'll spend the most romantic day of the year with this wife, Taylor.

"I think romance and surprises are important, so I’ll come up with something," the California native promises. "I think we’re doing this Valentine’s Day in L.A., which we’ve done before, obviously."

"I’ll probably try to find out some new restaurant that she’s heard about online that she really wants to see," Brett continues, "and put us up in a different hotel that’s kind of nice, and kind of pamper ourselves a little."

The new parents could likely use some pampering these days. They welcomed their first child, daughter Presley Elizabeth, in October.

Meanwhile, one of the songs that was inspired by Brett's relationship with Taylor, "Catch," is poised to soon break into the top ten.

