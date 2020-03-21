New Jersey governor orders residents to stay home

In a tweet posted on Saturday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy canceled all public gatherings and ordered residents to stay home.

In the tweet Gov. Murphy said that he knows the measures are aggressive and may upset some people but he has a personal responsibility to make sure the people of New Jersey are healthy:

“I take personal responsibility for the public health and safety of New Jersey,” he tweeted. “If you are unhappy about our aggressive social distancing measures, I’m sorry. But your safety is my highest priority.”

Also under the order, nonessential retail businesses who choose to remain open must close their doors by 9 p.m.