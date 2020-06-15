NEW Kenny Chesney 2021 Chillaxification Tour Dates

Kenny Chesney didn’t wait long to reschedule his Chillaxification tour, at least the stadium stops.
There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team has worked overtime trying to get this sorted out. #noshoesnation, everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime. — Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Those unable to attend the rescheduled shows are eligible for a refund at the original point of purchase for the next 30 days.
Kenny will kick off the now 2021 Chillaxification Tour in Tampa, FL on May 1, and also informed fans that the amphitheater stops will be announced soon.