We’ve been waiting, and it’s finally here (almost!)

Morgan Wallen took to social today to announce the release date of his new album, One Thing At A Time.

“This announcement has been a long time coming. I’m releasing my album pre-order tonight!! And releasing 3 new songs to celebrate – “Last Night”, “Everything I Love” and “I Wrote The Book”, wrote Wallen.

The new album features 36 songs, and will be available March 3!