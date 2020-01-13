New Music From Kane Brown and John Legend in Near Future!

(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

On Friday, Kane Brown posted a little less than a minute of a song he wrote with John Legend. He posted the snippet to his Instagram page. The lyrics to the hook are, I won’t say I’m sorry over and over/ Can’t just say I’m sorry I’ve got to show you/ I won’t do it again/ I’ll prove my love is true/ I hope the last time I said sorry is the last time I’ll say sorry to you. John Legend reposted Kane’s video and captioned it, just wrote and recorded this with new country superstar Kane Brown. Will put the full version out ASAP. What do you think of the song?