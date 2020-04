Every guy in this song, everyone I’ve met in the islands, Key West, Mexico & on the road are all very different, except how much they love the water or the road. This song feels like it distills their soul into a few lines. #guysnamedcaptain is out now. https://t.co/vdUW1eeuL1 pic.twitter.com/oBoyyrqMAE

— Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) April 17, 2020