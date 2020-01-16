New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. after spanking officer

The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns and former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., for a simple battery incident.

A video captured OBJ slapping a Superdome security officer on the butt following LSU’s College Football Playoff National Championship win over Clemson on Monday after the officer threatened to arrest LSU players if they continued to smoke cigars.

According to NOLA.com, authorities originally attempted to charge Beckham with misdemeanor sexual battery, but a local judge declined it.

The Browns released a statement: