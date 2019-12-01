New Orleans Shooting Leaves 11 Injured; Person of Interest Detained

New Orleans Police report that 11 people were hit in a shooting early Sunday morning on the edge of the city’s French Quarter.

A police release states that two people are in critical condition and no arrests have been made.

According to police superintendent Shaun Ferguson, a person of interest has been detained but not arrested.

When people resort to gun violence to resolve problems, it never creates solutions — only innocent victims and trauma. pic.twitter.com/ErZZ8GxKkn — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 1, 2019

He adds that 10 people were taken to two hospitals, while the 11th victim was a walk-in.

Statement from #NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson re: shooting on Canal Street earlier this morning that wounded 11 victims. pic.twitter.com/k4F08hVVQk — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 1, 2019

The shooting occurred on Canal Street. Ferguson says patrols had already been increased for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend football game between Grambling State and Southern University, which takes place at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.