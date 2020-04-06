NEW Southern PBC Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Site Opens Tuesday

We hope you and your family are healthy and safe at home, but if you feel the need get tested for COVID-19 there is a new location opening tomorrow (April 7) in Southern PBC.

The new drive-thru coronavirus testing site is scheduled to start testing on Tuesday at 8 A.M. at the South County Civic Center on Jog Rd. and require pre-approval and appointments.

The Cleveland Clinic started accepting appointments by phone as of 10 A.M. this morning, Monday April 6. To schedule you’s call 561-804-0250 today… MORE