New star-studded CMA Fest documentary coming to Hulu: Watch the trailer now

The Country Music Association has announced its first-ever feature length film, CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair.

Releasing in conjunction with the CMA Fest’s 50th anniversary, the 75-minute documentary film, which will debut on Hulu, will feature exclusive interviews with a slew of country superstars, icons and singers, including Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Brothers Osborne and BRELAND.

“CMA Fest has taken several shapes throughout its storied history,” says CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. “As we step into our 50th year, our hope with this film is to underscore the one thing that has remained with the festival—its heart. We are thrilled to share the evolution and magic of this incredible event with the Hulu audience.”

“We have a long and valued partnership with CMA and are excited to expand on that by adding this extraordinary film to the Hulu slate,” adds Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “We can’t wait to share this with music lovers everywhere, who will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the heart of CMA Fest and its many contributions to the Country Music community.”

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair premieres Wednesday, July 5, on Hulu. Preview it with the official trailer now.

The 2023 CMA Fest will take place in Nashville June 8 to June 11. For more information and to grab tickets, visit cmafest.com.

