New Survey: Florida is the Nation’s Top Moving Destination

If the roads across Florida seem more crowded, they are…and it is not just because of the snowbirds anymore.

A new U-Haul survey reveals that more people are now moving to the Sunshine State than any other in the U.S.

That spot had belonged to Texas for the past four years.

The ranking shows that more moving trucks entered Florida than those which left.

According to Miguel Caminos, president of U-Haul Company of Florida, “There’s an expectation of comfort for people moving here. They know there are jobs. Plus, there are tons of attractions, and our state is family-friendly. The weather is perfect, and no matter where you live, you’re less than an hour from the beach.”

South Florida cities including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Port St. Lucie were among those that showed the largest increase in truck arrivals. Bradenton, Sarasota, Kissimmee, and Ocala also saw a rise in the number of new residents from out-of-state.

Texas ranked second on this year’s list, while North and South Carolina came in at number three and four, respectively.