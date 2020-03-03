New travel restrictions go into effect at Miami International Airport

This past weekend, the White House announced increased restrictions on international travel due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The Miami International Airport has already started taking precautions. Extra screening is being done for travelers returning from China.

Alitalia, an Italian based air carrier, started taking precautionary measures and are pre-screening all passengers traveling from Rome to MIA. Delta Airlines also announced the company would be canceling flights from New York to Milan due to COVID-19. American Airlines also suspended their flights from MIA and John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan due to “low demand.”

The travel advisory for Italy and South Korea has been increased to a level four, the highest level.

Starting Monday, foreign nationals will not be allowed to enter the U.S. if they have visited Iran in the last 14 days.