New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to make her Debut

The new White House press secretary will take to the iconic podium on Friday and hold her first formal briefing by someone other than the president for reporters in more than a year.

Kayleigh McEnany who had been the spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, and who is a frequent guest on the South Florida Morning Show, took over the job last month.

Former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders discontinued the practice of speaking for the President in March of last year, and her successor, Stephanie Grisham, did not hold any briefings. Grisham was also acting ast the First Lady Melania Trump’s press secretary.

The president himself has spoken regularly from the podium during the coronavirus pandemic, and often holds court in the Oval Office or on the South Lawn with Marine One helicopter blades spinning in the background.

McEnany is a University of Miami alum and a Harvard Law School graduate and she expected to brief reporters this afternoon.