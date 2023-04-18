New Wynonna Judd documentary to debut on Paramount+

ABC

If you’re a fan of Wynonna Judd and The Judds, you’re in for a treat.

Paramount+ has announced that a new feature-length documentary titled Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah is arriving on its network.

Premiering Wednesday, April 26, the documentary will spotlight Wynonna’s journey after the passing of her mom, Naomi Judd, and feature exclusive onstage and behind-the-scenes footage of Wynonna on her recently wrapped The Judds: The Final Tour.

Wynonna’s tour mates and fellow country stars Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood will also appear in the documentary to share personal stories.

“It’s real and it’s raw. It’s celebration and sadness. It’s all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life,” Wynonna says. “I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful.”

In addition to the documentary, CMT has announced that the two-hour concert event CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert premieres on its network Saturday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

