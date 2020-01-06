New Year, new 'Now!' compilation

Universal Music Group/Sony Music Entertainment

Universal Music Group/Sony Music EntertainmentIt's a new year, so it's time for a new installment of the NOW That's What I Call Music! series. The latest edition, Volume 73, will be available digitally and on CD January 24.

While the series is typically a pop collection -- save for some special country editions -- the latest volume still has plenty of country connections.

In addition to big hits from the likes of Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Niall Horan and Post Malone, the disc also features the latest number one from Luke Combs, "Even Though I'm Leaving." You'll also find Dan + Shay's smash with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours."



The song Pink performed with Chris Stapleton on the CMA Awards, "Love Me Anyway," is here as well, plus Halsey's hit she sang on the show with Lady Antebellum, "Graveyard."

While her country roots aren't showing much these days, Taylor Swift's remix of "Lover" with Shawn Mendes is also part of the collection.

Here's the track list for NOW! 73:

Maroon 5, "Memories"

Taylor Swift f/Shawn Mendes, "Lover (Remix)"

Halsey, "Graveyard"

SHAED & Zayn, "Trampoline"

Selena Gomez, "Lose You To Love Me"

Pink f/Chris Stapleton, "Love Me Anyway "

Post Malone, "Circles"

Travis Scott, "Highest In The Room"

NF, "Time"

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"

Camila Cabello, "Liar"

Dua Lipa, "Don’t Start Now"

Billie Eilis, "all the good girls go to hell"

Diplo presents Thomas Wesley w/Jonas Brothers, "Lonely"

Niall Horan, "Nice To Meet Ya"

Luke Combs, "Even Though I’m Leaving"

