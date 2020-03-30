New York bar owner arrested for ignoring lockdown orders

A bar owner in New York has become the first business owner to be arrested for not adhering to the coronavirus lockdown of nonessential operations.

56-year-old Vasil Pando was arrested on Saturday after his bar was found to be still operating as normal despite Governor Cuomo’s order for all bars and restaurants in New York to remain closed until April 15th.

When authorities arrived, they found several people inside of the bar drinking, gambling, and not adhering to the social distancing rules.

The business owner is now facing charges for the illegal sale of alcohol, prompting gambling, and violating the mayor’s order.