New York Gov. Cuomo: “Shocking” Data Reveals that Most New Coronavirus Hospitalizations Are People Staying Home

Most of New York State’s new COVID-19 hospitalizations are actually from people who were staying home and not going outside, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The preliminary data that led to his announcement comes from 100 New York hospitals and involves about 1,000 patients, he said during his daily briefing.

Specifically, 66 percent of new admissions were from people who had been sheltering at home, with the second highest number being from nursing homes, with 18 percent.

“If you notice, 18 percent of the people came from nursing homes, less than 1 percent came from jail or prison, 2 percent came from the homeless population, 2 percent from other congregate facilities, but 66 percent of the people were at home, which is shocking to us,” Cuomo said.

“This is a surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people were at home,” he added. “We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we’ve taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home.”

He continued to say that almost 84 percent of the hospitalized cases were people who were not going to work through car services, personal cars, public transit or by walking, and a majority of them were either retired or unemployed.

Overall, nearly 73 percent of the admissions in New York were of people over age 51.

Gov. Cuomo says the data shows that those who are hospitalized are mostly from the downstate area in or around New York City, are not working or traveling and are not essential employees. In addition, a majority of the cases in the city are minorities, nearly half of them being African American or Hispanic.