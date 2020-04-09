New York state reports a single-day increase of 799 deaths linked to COVID-19

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus continue to increase nationwide. Especially in New York.

According to the state report, the number of deaths due to coronavirus increased by 799 in the state of New York on Thursday, marking the third straight day of record COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The death toll linked to the disease now stands at 7,067.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state saw an increase of 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday — the lowest since the virus began spreading in the state. At least 18,279 people remain hospitalized with the virus in the state.

Cuomo also urged people to continue social distancing.